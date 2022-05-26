Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $731.89 million-$734.14 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.62 million.Endava also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.55 EPS.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $88.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.09.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Endava’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Endava by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Endava by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Endava by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.