EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMX. TheStreet downgraded shares of EMX Royalty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

EMX stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.52.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in EMX Royalty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,114,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 103,973 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EMX Royalty by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares during the period.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

