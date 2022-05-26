eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.72. eMagin shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 489,919 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $52.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.62.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 192,131 shares of company stock worth $225,116 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eMagin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

