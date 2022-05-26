Ellen F. Harshman Sells 250 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $20,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:POST traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,601. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $82.99.
Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Post by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
