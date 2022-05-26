Ellen F. Harshman Sells 250 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $20,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:POST traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,601. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $82.99.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. Truist Financial cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Post by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

