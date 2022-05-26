Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,329,478 shares of company stock valued at $381,186,992. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $313.13. The stock had a trading volume of 106,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,045. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $297.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $195.50 and a twelve month high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

