Electric Vehicle Zone Price Tops $0.0322 (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $14.26 million and $558,945.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 87.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,688.34 or 0.56077884 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00037659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00494288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033405 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

