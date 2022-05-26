Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on July 11th

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.
Elbit Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Elbit Systems has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $9.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.
Elbit Systems stock opened at $197.85 on Thursday. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $122.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.03.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000.
Several research firms have commented on ESLT. StockNews.com downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.
