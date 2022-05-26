Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on July 11th

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Elbit Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Elbit Systems has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $9.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $197.85 on Thursday. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $122.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.03.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Several research firms have commented on ESLT. StockNews.com downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

