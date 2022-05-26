EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Short Interest Update

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the April 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in EG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in EG Acquisition by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of EG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in EG Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition during the first quarter worth $487,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.71. 1,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,088. EG Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

