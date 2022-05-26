EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

