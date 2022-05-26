Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives $48.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Edenred from €56.00 ($59.57) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Edenred from €52.00 ($55.32) to €54.20 ($57.66) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edenred from €51.00 ($54.26) to €52.00 ($55.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Edenred stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. Edenred has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

