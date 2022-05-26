Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives $48.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMYGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Edenred from €56.00 ($59.57) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Edenred from €52.00 ($55.32) to €54.20 ($57.66) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edenred from €51.00 ($54.26) to €52.00 ($55.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Edenred stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. Edenred has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60.

About Edenred (Get Rating)

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

