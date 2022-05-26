Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 2,973 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $20,365.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,776,904 shares in the company, valued at $32,721,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20.25.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 485 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,322.25.

On Monday, May 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,080.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,400 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,288.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 9,581 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $65,054.99.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,900 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $32,438.00.

Brightcove stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $283.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.67 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Brightcove by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brightcove by 56.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Brightcove by 90.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

