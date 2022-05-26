Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 2,973 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $20,365.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,776,904 shares in the company, valued at $32,721,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20.25.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 485 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,322.25.
- On Monday, May 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,080.00.
- On Monday, May 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,400 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,288.00.
- On Thursday, May 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 9,581 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $65,054.99.
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,900 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $32,438.00.
Brightcove stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $283.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.67 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Brightcove by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brightcove by 56.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Brightcove by 90.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
Brightcove Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brightcove (BCOV)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.