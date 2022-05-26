Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 74,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,219,957 shares.The stock last traded at $15.14 and had previously closed at $14.93.

EC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.379 per share. This represents a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 99.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.