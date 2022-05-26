Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.93

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and traded as low as $13.37. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 315,905 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETV)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
