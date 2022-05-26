Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.93

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and traded as low as $13.37. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 315,905 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 88,985 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 284.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

