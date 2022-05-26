Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224,905 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $134.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $130.43 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

