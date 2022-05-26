Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Eastern Bankshares reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of EBC stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $19.22. 49,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,481. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $22.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,243.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

