Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Down 98.0% in May

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the April 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETST opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Earth Science Tech has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

Get Earth Science Tech alerts:

About Earth Science Tech (Get Rating)

Earth Science Tech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Earth Science Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earth Science Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.