Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Down 98.0% in May

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the April 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ETST opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Earth Science Tech has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07.
About Earth Science Tech (Get Rating)
