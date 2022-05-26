e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $432-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.63 million.e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.78-$0.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.15. 886,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,632. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.91.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $339,069.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,152,409.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,294 shares of company stock worth $3,067,775 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 72,860 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $3,537,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.