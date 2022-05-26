e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.78-$0.81 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.78-0.81 EPS.

NYSE ELF traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.15. 886,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,632. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.91.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $774,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,294 shares of company stock worth $3,067,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

