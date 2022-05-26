Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Dynatrace also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of DT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,899,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.57, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $673,878. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

