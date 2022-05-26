DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.75.

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,712,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

