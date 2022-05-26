DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

NYSE:DXC opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

