DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70-3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,842. DXC Technology has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $44.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.