DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.02

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.02 and traded as low as $9.19. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 21,739 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
