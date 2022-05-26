DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.02

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.02 and traded as low as $9.19. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 21,739 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

