Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS DDEJF opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 20.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. Dundee has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 190.73%.

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

