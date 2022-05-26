Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $281.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) will post $281.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $287.04 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $271.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $1,481,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 35,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average is $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $66.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

Duke Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Realty (DRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.