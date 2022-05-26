Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.08 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,688.34 or 0.56077884 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00037659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00494288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033405 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.