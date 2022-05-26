DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Lowered to $137.00 at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Argus increased their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.91.

DTE opened at $133.02 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,850 shares of company stock worth $479,171 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

