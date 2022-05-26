Donut (DONUT) Reaches Market Cap of $146,768.44

Donut (DONUT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. Donut has a market capitalization of $146,768.44 and $121.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Donut has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,046.29 or 0.58449251 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00030927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.38 or 0.00508778 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00032014 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000279 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,938.72 or 1.36944047 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.