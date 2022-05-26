Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.76

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.76 and last traded at $32.76, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

