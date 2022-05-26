Don-key (DON) Price Tops $0.0378 on Exchanges

Don-key (DON) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last week, Don-key has traded down 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $155,348.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00217870 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006784 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,208,131 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.