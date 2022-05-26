Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 299.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.88. 41,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,060. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

