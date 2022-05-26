Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 71,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,567,300 shares.The stock last traded at $158.42 and had previously closed at $133.59.

The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.10.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.45.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

