Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $195.34, but opened at $214.02. Dollar General shares last traded at $225.01, with a volume of 47,088 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Dollar General alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.27.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.62 and its 200 day moving average is $221.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.