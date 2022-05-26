Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.27-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.69 EPS.

DLB traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.17. 393,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,053. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $104.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 48.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLB. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 120,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after buying an additional 99,453 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 748,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,513,000 after buying an additional 51,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after buying an additional 36,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

