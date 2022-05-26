Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,841 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $30,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,302,000 after buying an additional 360,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,957,000 after purchasing an additional 206,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,467,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,161,000 after purchasing an additional 255,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $110.78. 1,785,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.80%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.