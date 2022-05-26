Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Short Interest Up 500.0% in May

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Dimeco stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. Dimeco has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62.
Dimeco Company Profile (Get Rating)
