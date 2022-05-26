Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Short Interest Up 500.0% in May

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Dimeco stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. Dimeco has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62.

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer, mortgage, construction, home equity, student, business term, vehicle, equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

