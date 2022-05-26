DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Down to $45.72

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.72, but opened at $44.02. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $45.73, with a volume of 26,660 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.87 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.84.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 47.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

