Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Digital Turbine worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,765 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 49,099 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $93.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPS. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.