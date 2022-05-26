Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 on June 30th

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Digital Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 308.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $137.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.35 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.