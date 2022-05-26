DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY23 guidance to $9.15-11.70 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $9.15-$11.70 EPS.

DKS stock opened at $78.14 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.94.

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $252,581.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 in the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,403 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

