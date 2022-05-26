DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.15-$11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.15-11.70 EPS.

NYSE DKS traded up $6.90 on Wednesday, hitting $78.14. The company had a trading volume of 38,454,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,669. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on DKS. Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.59.

In related news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,844 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

