DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,719 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,886 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,555 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,105.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,272 shares in the company, valued at $9,920,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $2,643,617.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global cut DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.59.

NYSE:DKS opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

