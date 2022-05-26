DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DICE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 159.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 649,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 399,104 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 38,446 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICE Therapeutics (Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICE Therapeutics (DICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.