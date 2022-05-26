Diamond Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,294.00 (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, Diamond has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $4.91 million and $12,294.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00004468 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001383 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,686,201 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

