Diametric Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Diametric Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,657,000 after acquiring an additional 368,764 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth $21,197,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 105.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

TPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NYSE TPB traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $28.56. 3,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,025. The firm has a market cap of $517.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 45.02% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.60%.

About Turning Point Brands (Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.