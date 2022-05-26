Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 40,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,663,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 350,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 669.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 881,163 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 108,666 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ VTNR traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 118,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,733. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $16.20.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

