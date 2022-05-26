Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $614,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth $6,367,000. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNOG remained flat at $$5.78 on Thursday. 3,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,995. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $23.24.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey, Michigan, and West Virginia. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

