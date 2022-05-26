Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth $4,560,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 63,120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,223,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.
CLBT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.81. 7,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,757. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $13.24.
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
