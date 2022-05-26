Diametric Capital LP Raises Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Papa John’s International comprises 1.6% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,365,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after buying an additional 524,219 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,312,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,173,000 after buying an additional 119,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,135,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

NASDAQ PZZA traded up $5.18 on Wednesday, reaching $83.05. 915,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,689. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.05. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.46 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

