Diametric Capital LP Invests $334,000 in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCUP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 208.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Shares of OCUP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,723. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.

Ocuphire Pharma ( NASDAQ:OCUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). On average, research analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mina Sooch acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,920.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCUP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Ocuphire Pharma Profile (Get Rating)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.