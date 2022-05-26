Diametric Capital LP Invests $334,000 in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCUP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 208.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 27.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OCUP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,723. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.
In related news, CEO Mina Sooch acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,920.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCUP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Ocuphire Pharma Profile (Get Rating)
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.